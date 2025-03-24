Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $916,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 227.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 32,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,018 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $194.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $250.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.03 and a 200 day moving average of $222.47.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.99%.

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

