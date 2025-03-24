Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.43 Million Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Flex worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Flex by 38.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth $429,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 7.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 23.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Flex Company Profile



Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

