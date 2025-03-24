Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.39 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,488,000 after buying an additional 252,581 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,105,000 after acquiring an additional 464,821 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103,388 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 428,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $51,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $227.97 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $145.75 and a 1-year high of $232.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $221.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

