Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PODD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 1,447.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $268.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.37.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

