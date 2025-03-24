Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,156 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,275,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,821,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,323,000 after purchasing an additional 420,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,251,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,347,000 after purchasing an additional 83,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rollins by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,232,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,471,000 after buying an additional 164,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,004,000 after buying an additional 34,746 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $51.62 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $945,882. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Rollins

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.