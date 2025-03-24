Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 39 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $461.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.90. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares in the company, valued at $346,541. The trade was a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,052. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

