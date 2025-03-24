Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 7,601 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,129.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

NYSE ARE opened at $96.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

