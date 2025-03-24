Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Roblox by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Roblox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $60,157.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,261 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,028.86. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $382,135.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,320. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 926,466 shares of company stock valued at $60,212,297. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

RBLX stock opened at $61.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $75.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

