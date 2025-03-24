Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner Sells 5,853 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $253,786.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $507,572.16. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $273,978.93.

On Monday, January 27th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $280,990.32.

On Monday, January 6th, Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $250,552.64.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,563,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,212,648. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.41. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,886,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

