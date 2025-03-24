Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 10,165,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 36,892,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $1,155,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,547.37. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,184. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

