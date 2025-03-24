Riposte Capital LLC Buys New Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Riposte Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,000. ON makes up about 1.3% of Riposte Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONON. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in ON by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of ON by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in ON by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $46.22 on Monday. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONON has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Williams Trading boosted their target price on ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on ON from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.90.

Read Our Latest Report on ON

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.