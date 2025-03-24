REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Shares Sold by Walnut Level Capital LLC

Walnut Level Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,586 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 106,341 shares during the quarter. REX American Resources accounts for 0.6% of Walnut Level Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Walnut Level Capital LLC owned 0.20% of REX American Resources worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 8.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 692,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 52,891 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 51,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 254.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 240,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 172,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on REX American Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $36.86 on Monday. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $647.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.73.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

