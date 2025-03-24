Reviewing Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) and Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and Millrose Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 106.40% 10.26% 0.81% Millrose Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ellington Financial and Millrose Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 1 3 1 3.00 Millrose Properties 0 0 0 1 4.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ellington Financial currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.18%. Millrose Properties has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.34%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Millrose Properties.

55.6% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Ellington Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Millrose Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ellington Financial pays out 113.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ellington Financial and Millrose Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $282.19 million 4.28 $84.81 million $1.38 9.65 Millrose Properties $434.01 million 9.48 N/A N/A N/A

Ellington Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Millrose Properties.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Millrose Properties on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments; and consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Millrose Properties

(Get Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.