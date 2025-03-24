Reviewing BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST) & CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) and BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of CureVac shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of CureVac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get CureVac alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CureVac and BioHarvest Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CureVac 20.72% 21.98% 15.72% BioHarvest Sciences -76.65% N/A -85.16%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CureVac 0 3 1 0 2.25 BioHarvest Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CureVac and BioHarvest Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CureVac presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 239.56%. BioHarvest Sciences has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.62%. Given CureVac’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CureVac is more favorable than BioHarvest Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CureVac and BioHarvest Sciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CureVac $543.28 million 1.21 -$281.58 million $0.55 5.35 BioHarvest Sciences $22.43 million 4.75 -$12.56 million ($1.25) -5.18

BioHarvest Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CureVac. BioHarvest Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CureVac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CureVac has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHarvest Sciences has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CureVac beats BioHarvest Sciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CureVac

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza. The company develops CV8102, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating melanoma and adenoidcystic carcinoma, as well as squamous cell cancer of skin, head, and neck; and CVGBM for treating cancer. CureVac N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

About BioHarvest Sciences

(Get Free Report)

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is a biotech firm. It focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within business verticals nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients which focus on specific medical indications. BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.