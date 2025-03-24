Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Stock Position Lifted by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Connection makes up about 2.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 3.20% of Resources Connection worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 2,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $224.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is -30.11%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

