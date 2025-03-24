Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,993 shares of company stock valued at $89,682. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,519,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,445,000 after purchasing an additional 253,708 shares during the period. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 730,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,184,000 after acquiring an additional 437,691 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 99,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. Regions Financial has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

