Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MARA (MARA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MARA (NASDAQ: MARA):

3/13/2025 – MARA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – MARA is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2025 – MARA had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – MARA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – MARA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

2/27/2025 – MARA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

MARA Price Performance

NASDAQ MARA traded up $2.23 on Monday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 51,780,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,874,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MARA

Institutional Trading of MARA

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,825. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MARA by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in MARA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in MARA by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MARA by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

