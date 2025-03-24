Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,627 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.05% of Axos Financial worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,178,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,877,000 after buying an additional 164,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,861,000 after buying an additional 91,797 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 34.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,154,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,610,000 after buying an additional 292,952 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 453,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 39,091 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,918,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,482.50. The trade was a 41.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $64.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

