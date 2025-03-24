Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $2.15 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of International Game Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IGT. StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

IGT stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.84 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

