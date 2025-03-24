Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 65,705 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,705 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 689.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,566,000 after buying an additional 514,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,246,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,886,000 after buying an additional 754,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $96.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 2.25.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 16,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $1,269,851.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,353,333.74. This trade represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $2,608,354.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,838.80. This represents a 42.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,182. 18.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

