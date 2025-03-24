Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 29,868 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,868 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $19.23 on Monday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 70.54% and a positive return on equity of 58.70%. Analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cellebrite DI

About Cellebrite DI

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.