Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,677 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

FRPT stock opened at $86.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $164.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

