Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 129,230 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.07% of Banc of California worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Banc of California by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Banc of California by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Banc of California from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Banc of California in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $18.08.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

