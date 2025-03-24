Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 224.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,939 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.07% of Hercules Capital worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTGC. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 45.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. The company had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.09 million. Research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

