Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,773,571,000 after acquiring an additional 55,123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,025,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,763,000 after acquiring an additional 869,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,941,000 after buying an additional 52,807 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 732.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,763,000 after buying an additional 1,358,493 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,465,000 after buying an additional 1,164,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $291.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.31 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.83. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.00.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

