Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,671,000 after purchasing an additional 292,372 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $154.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.14. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

