Prudential Financial Inc. Has $173.48 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,317,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096,205 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Altria Group worth $173,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 420.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.1 %

MO stock opened at $57.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

