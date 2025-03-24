Prudential Financial Inc. Has $161.69 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,225,041 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $161,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,284,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,983,000 after acquiring an additional 575,892 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 730.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,954,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 158.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,709,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,069,000 after buying an additional 1,659,716 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,229,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,602,000 after buying an additional 274,886 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 81.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,981,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,914,000 after buying an additional 889,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.0 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $72.51 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

