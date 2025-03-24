Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,425 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of L3Harris Technologies worth $126,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $208.15 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 60.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,592.94. This represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,334 shares of company stock worth $1,383,709. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

