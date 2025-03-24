Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 27,246 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,246 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Intuitive Surgical worth $190,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 110,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 45,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 24,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after buying an additional 360,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $492.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.03. The stock has a market cap of $175.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Erste Group Bank cut Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
