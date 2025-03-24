Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 17,627,659 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 201.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,381,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,627,659 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 16.54% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,684,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $61.27 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.76.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.