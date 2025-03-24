ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Syntax Research Inc.

Syntax Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NOBL opened at $100.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.66. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $94.83 and a 12 month high of $108.79.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.