ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Syntax Research Inc.

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2025

Syntax Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NOBL opened at $100.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.66. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $94.83 and a 12 month high of $108.79.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.