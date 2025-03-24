Promising Quantum Computing Stocks To Research – March 23rd

D-Wave Quantum, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Rigetti Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares in companies focused on developing and commercializing quantum computing technology, including aspects like quantum processors, software, and related research. Investors in these stocks are betting on future breakthroughs that could revolutionize fields such as cryptography, artificial intelligence, and drug discovery, although the market remains high-risk and in its early stages. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $8.37. 96,926,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,926,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

BAH stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,366. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $101.05 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.00.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ RGTI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.07. 58,265,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,964,692. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

