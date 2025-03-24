ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $23.29.
ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.
