PLDT (PHI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect PLDT to post earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $982.99 million for the quarter.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $960.62 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. On average, analysts expect PLDT to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PLDT Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of PHI stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. PLDT has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $29.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
About PLDT
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
