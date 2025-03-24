PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Now Covered by CL King

Stock analysts at CL King started coverage on shares of PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. CL King’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PHINIA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PHINIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

NYSE PHIN opened at $44.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. PHINIA has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.38.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PHINIA will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIN. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 161.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 66,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PHINIA by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in PHINIA by 297.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 140.6% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 69,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 40,468 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

