Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0765 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $12.12 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
