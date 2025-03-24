Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0765 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $12.12 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

