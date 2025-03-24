Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Apyx Medical worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 527,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Apyx Medical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,615,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,879 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APYX opened at $1.26 on Monday. Apyx Medical Co. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 137.98% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

