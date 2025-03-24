Perkins Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Inotiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $2.75 on Monday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.77.

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inotiv news, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure sold 73,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $281,216.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,181.44. The trade was a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 108,311 shares of company stock valued at $425,330 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

