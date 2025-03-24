Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) by 303.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,665 shares during the period. TELA Bio accounts for about 2.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of TELA Bio worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TELA. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 398.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 89,712 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TELA Bio by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 484,355 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in TELA Bio by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth $3,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TELA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TELA Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

TELA Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $1.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $57.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.10.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 60.49% and a negative return on equity of 556.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

