Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,625 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Airgain worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Airgain by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 43,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airgain by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airgain

In related news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 12,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $58,651.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,495.15. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,195 shares of company stock valued at $88,255. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Airgain from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Airgain Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $3.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

