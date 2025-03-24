Perkins Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Codexis worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDXS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 51.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 70,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Codexis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 41,480 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Price Performance

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.08.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Codexis had a negative net margin of 96.35% and a negative return on equity of 71.56%. The business had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.