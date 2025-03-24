PEDEVCO (PED) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

PEDEVCO (NYSE: PED) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/19/2025 – PEDEVCO is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/13/2025 – PEDEVCO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/11/2025 – PEDEVCO is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2025 – PEDEVCO is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2025 – PEDEVCO is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2025 – PEDEVCO is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – PEDEVCO is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2025 – PEDEVCO is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PED traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,686. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.35. PEDEVCO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.
Insider Activity
In other PEDEVCO news, CAO Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 35,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 714,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,878. The trade was a 4.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Douglas Schick sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,577,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,621.08. The trade was a 7.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 476,334 shares of company stock valued at $374,217. Insiders own 70.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PEDEVCO
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.