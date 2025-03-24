PEDEVCO (PED) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

PEDEVCO (NYSE: PED) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/19/2025 – PEDEVCO is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – PEDEVCO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

3/11/2025 – PEDEVCO is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – PEDEVCO is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/23/2025 – PEDEVCO is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/15/2025 – PEDEVCO is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – PEDEVCO is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – PEDEVCO is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PED traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,686. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.35. PEDEVCO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

Insider Activity

In other PEDEVCO news, CAO Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 35,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 714,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,878. The trade was a 4.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Douglas Schick sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,577,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,621.08. The trade was a 7.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 476,334 shares of company stock valued at $374,217. Insiders own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PED. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in PEDEVCO by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 186,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 130,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

