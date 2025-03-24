Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$29.59 and last traded at C$29.54, with a volume of 78895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OR. National Bankshares cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.2 %

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -88.33%.

Insider Activity at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.33, for a total transaction of C$273,250.00. Also, Director Paul Douglas Martin sold 12,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.67, for a total transaction of C$308,040.00. Insiders sold a total of 32,966 shares of company stock worth $875,571 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

