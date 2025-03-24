Optimum Investment Advisors Has $69,000 Holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLNG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $3,890,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,460,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $1,198,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 236,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 2.5 %

FLNG opened at $22.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.99. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.62.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of FLEX LNG to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

