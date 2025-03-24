Optimum Investment Advisors Has $34,000 Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.57%.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

