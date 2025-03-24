Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOIGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 186.83%. Oncology Institute updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

TOI stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Oncology Institute has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

