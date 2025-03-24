Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,482 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 25,223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 78,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

