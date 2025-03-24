Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,394,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Norwood Financial

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Ronald R. Schmalzle bought 2,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $67,740.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,890.24. This represents a 20.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWFL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Norwood Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $25.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $231.58 million, a PE ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Norwood Financial Corp. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $34.50.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). Norwood Financial had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwood Financial Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

