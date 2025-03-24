NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$14.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NXE

NexGen Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

About NexGen Energy

NXE opened at C$7.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.41. NexGen Energy has a one year low of C$6.44 and a one year high of C$12.51. The stock has a market cap of C$4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.76.

(Get Free Report

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.