NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.28.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$14.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
View Our Latest Analysis on NXE
NexGen Energy Trading Down 2.1 %
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NexGen Energy
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.